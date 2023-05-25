Financial Sector Update for 05/25/2023: MET, CM, ARGO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.4%.

MetLife (MET) was rising past 4% after saying it signed an agreement to reinsure about $19.20 billion of US retail life insurance and fixed annuity statutory reserves with Global Atlantic Financial Group.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was up more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of 1.70 Canadian dollars ($1.25) per diluted share, down from CA$1.77 per share a year earlier but above the CA$1.63 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue for the quarter ended April 30 rose to CA$5.70 billion from CA$5.38 billion a year ago.

Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO) was up over 1% after saying overnight it agreed to partner with North American insurer Trisura Group to support its surety underwriting operations.

