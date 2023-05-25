Financial Sector Update for 05/25/2023: JPM, UBS, IEP, CS, MET

Financial stocks were steady late Thursday with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both little changed, paring earlier losses.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.5% to $26,447, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 10 basis points to 3.814%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product was revised up to 1.3% growth in the first quarter from a 1.1% increase set out in the advance estimate, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Weekly claims for jobless benefits in the US increased following a downward revision to the previous week's level, government data showed. The seasonally adjusted number of initial unemployment claims rose by 4,000 to 229,000 in the week ended May 20, the Department of Labor said. The previous week's reading was revised down by 17,000 to 225,000. The consensus on Econoday was for a 248,000 level.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has reportedly told clients with personal credit lines at failed First Republic Bank that the service will not be renewed, the Information reported, citing correspondence it had viewed. JPMorgan shares rose 0.2%.

UBS (UBS) got European Commission antitrust clearance to buy troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse (CS), the commission said Thursday. UBS shares were down 0.4% and Credit Suisse was down 1%.

Icahn Enterprises' (IEP) shares fell 14% after hedge fund manager Bill Ackman questioned the valuation of Carl Icahn's investment vehicle and said he was "fascinated" by short-seller Hindenburg Research's recent analysis of the firm.

MetLife (MET) gained 5% after the company said it signed a deal to reinsure about $19.2 billion of US retail life insurance and fixed annuity statutory reserves with Global Atlantic Financial Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.