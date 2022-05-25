Financial Sector Update for 05/25/2022: SQFT,COOP,PUK,BNS,BNS.TO,MFC,MFC.TO

Financial stocks resumed their Wednesday advance after minutes released this afternoon showed all of the participants at the May 3-4 Federal Open Markets Committee agreed the US economy was "very strong." Members also expect US GDP will grow "solidly" during Q2 and remain at or above trend over the rest of 2022, according to the minutes.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 1.1% this afternoon and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was up 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 0.4% after mortgage applications fell 1.2% during the seven days ended May 20, sinking for a second week in a row amid a sustained rise in US interest rates.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.1% to $29,708, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.1 basis points to 2.749%.

In company news, Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) gained 6.6% after the real estate investment trust Wednesday nudged its quarterly dividend nearly 1% higher to $0.106 per series A common share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was 2.8% higher after the Canadian money-center bank reported non-GAAP net income of CA$2.18 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30, up from CA$1.90 during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting earnings of CA$1.96 per share.

To the downside, Prudential (PUK) declined 2.8% after the life insurance company said CEO Mark FitzPatrick will step down, to be succeeded by Anil Wadhwani, who most recently was the chief executive of Manulife Financial's (MFC) Asian business.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) fell 3% after the mortgage servicing and processing company said Wednesday it expects "roughly break-even" net income for its Q2, excluding one-time items. The Street expects the company to generate a normalized Q2 profit of $0.42 per share, according to Capital IQ.

