Financial Sector Update for 05/25/2022: PUK, BNS, QFIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently down by 0.25%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.81% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 1%.

Prudential PLC (PUK) said Anil Wadhwani has been appointed as its new chief executive, succeeding Mark FitzPatrick. Prudential was recently slipping past 4%.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was almost 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of CA$2.18 ($1.70) per diluted share, up from CA$1.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of CA$1.96.

360 DigiTech (QFIN) reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 7.68 Chinese renminbi ($1.21) per American depositary share, down from 8.81 renminbi a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 10.70 renminbi. 360 DigiTech was recently up more than 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.