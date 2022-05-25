Financial Sector Update for 05/25/2022: COOP,PUK,BNS,BNS.TO

Financial stocks were narrowly lower, giving back an earlier advance. The NYSE Financial Index was slipping 0.2% this afternoon and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was down less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 0.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.1% to $29,568, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 0.3 basis points higher at 2.760%.

In company news, Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) fell 4% after after the mortgage servicing and processing company said Wednesday it expects "roughly break-even" net income for its Q2, excluding one-time items. The Street expects the company to generate a normalized Q2 profit of $0.42 per share, according to Capital IQ.

Prudential (PUK) declined 3.7% after the life insurance company said CEO Mark FitzPatrick will step down, to be succeeded by Anil Wadhwani, who most recently was the chief executive of Manulife Financial's (MFC) Asian business.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was 2.2% higher after the Canadian money-center bank reported non-GAAP net income of CA$2.18 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30, up from CA$1.90 during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting earnings of CA$1.96 per share.

