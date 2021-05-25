Financial Sector Update for 05/25/2021: TIGR,JRJC,SYF

Financial stocks still were mixed in afternoon trading. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

In company news, UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) climbed 14% after the Chinese online brokerage reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.159 per American depositary share, improving on a $0.007 per ADS adjusted profit during the same quarter last year while revenue grew 255% year over year to $81.3 million.

China Finance Online Co (JRJC) rose 1.3% after naming Z James Chen as its new CEO, succeeding Zhiwei Zhao, who will remain chairman on the company's board of directors. The financial advisor selected Ying Zhu to be permanent chief financial officer, removing interim from her job title after 18 months.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was about 1% higher after authorizing a new $2.9 billion buyback program running through the end of June 2022.

