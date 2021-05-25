Financial Sector Update for 05/25/2021: FINV, TIGR, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gaining 0.24% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.85% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.43%.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was rallying past 2% after reporting a Q1 net profit of 2 renminbi ($0.31) per American depositary share, up from 1.36 renminbi per American depositary share a year ago.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was gaining more than 9% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.159 per American depositary share, up from $0.007 per ADS a year earlier.

KKR (KKR) was unchanged after saying it has acquired a portfolio of three industrial buildings located in Phoenix, Ariz. for an undisclosed amount.

