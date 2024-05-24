Financial Sector Update for 05/24/2024: COF, WMT, MARA, KKR

Financial stocks advanced in Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.9% to $68,533, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased 1 basis point to 4.465%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised upward to 69.1 for May from the preliminary estimate of 67.4, compared with expectations for a smaller upward revision to 67.7 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

New orders for US durable goods rose 0.7% in April following a downwardly revised gain of 0.8%, compared with expectations for a 0.8% decrease in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In other news, Kristin Johnson, a Democratic commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a leading candidate to replace Martin Gruenberg as the chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Bloomberg reported.

In corporate news, Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) ended their card partnership for Capital One to be the exclusive issuer of Walmart consumer credit cards. Capital One shares rose 0.4% and Walmart was up 0.7%.

KKR (KKR) is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval to buy Telecom Italia's fixed-line network for 22 billion euros ($23.85 billion) once it agrees to keep existing commercial contracts with Telecom Italia competitors, Reuters reported. KKR shares rose 2.9%.

Marathon Digital (MARA) shares jumped 6.3%. The company signed a collaboration agreement with Kenya's government to establish a framework to use green data centers to optimize renewable energy projects and improve technological infrastructure in the country.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.