Financial Sector Update for 05/24/2024: BBVA, GODN, COF, WMT, MARA

Financial stocks were advancing in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally lower.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2.1% to $68,917, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was less than one basis point lower at 4.47%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised upward to 69.1 for May from the preliminary estimate of 67.4, compared with expectations for a smaller upward revision to 67.7 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

New orders for US durable goods rose 0.7% in April following a downwardly revised gain of 0.8%, compared with expectations for a 0.8% decrease in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In regulatory news, Kristin Johnson, a Democratic commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is a leading candidate to replace Martin Gruenberg as the chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Bloomberg reported.

In corporate news, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) sought approval from Spain's National Securities Market Commission to launch a bid for Sabadell. BBVA is offering one new share for every 4.83 shares of its banking rival. BBVA shares added 0.8%.

Golden Star Acquisition (GODN) said Friday it canceled the extraordinary shareholder meeting on the proposed merger with Gamehaus to allow the Shanghai-based mobile game publisher more time to meet Chinese regulatory approvals. Golden Star shares rose 0.6%.

Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) ended their card partnership for Capital One to be the exclusive issuer of Walmart consumer credit cards. Capital One shares rose 0.1% and Walmart was up 0.8%.

Marathon Digital (MARA) shares jumped 5.5%. The company signed a collaboration agreement with Kenya's government to establish a framework to use green data centers to optimize renewable energy projects and improve technological infrastructure in the country.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.