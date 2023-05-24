News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/24/2023: LX, PACW, BMO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 24, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 1%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was climbing past 6% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 2 Chinese renminbi ($0.29) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.62 renminbi a year earlier.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) unit Civic Financial Services sold its origination assets to Roc Capital Holdings, according to a press release. PacWest Bancorp was up 1% recently.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) was declining by over 2% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of 2.93 Canadian dollars ($2.16), per diluted share, down from CA$3.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$3.23.

