Financial Sector Update for 05/24/2023: C, HSBC, FCNCA

Financial stocks were falling late Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 1.1% lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.1%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.9%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 3.5% to $26,247, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 3.732%.

In economic news, the White House and Republicans struggled to make progress on a debt limit deal on Tuesday, though they pledged to continue talks, media reports said.

In company news, Citigroup (C) said it would explore an initial public offering of its Banco Nacional de Mexico, or Banamex, unit, comprising its consumer, small business, and middle-market banking operations in the Latin American country. Citigroup shares dropped 2.9%.

HSBC (HSBC) is considering a potential exit from up to 12 countries in a bid to increase focus on expansion in Asia, Reuters reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Georges Elhedery. HSBC shares were dropping 2.6%.

First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA) laid off almost 500 Silicon Valley Bank employees to "right-size our scope and scale to remain competitive," Axios reported, citing an email from Chief Executive Frank Holding Jr. to staff. First Citizens shares dropped 0.5%.

Jupiter Fund manager Mark Nash is shorting two-year US Treasuries in a bet that markets are incorrect in predicting the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates this year, Bloomberg reported.

