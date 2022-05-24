Financial Sector Update for 05/24/2022: PSFE, LYG, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.53% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 2%.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) said it has provided marketing technology and services for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming's affiliate program. Paysafe was recently down more than 3%.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) said it repurchased more than 28.6 million ordinary shares on May 23 for cancellation. Lloyds Banking was less than 1% lower.

US cybersecurity company Semperis confirmed raising more than $200 million in a series C funding round headed by KKR (KKR). KKR was slightly lower recently.

