Financial Sector Update for 05/24/2021: LU,STNE,HRB

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) up 0.5% apiece.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.4%, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.1%.

In company news, Lufax Holding (LU) gained 4.1% after the Chinese financial technology platform affiliated with Ping An Insurance authorized a $300 million stock buyback program and said its board chairman, co-CEO and other senior executives will repurchase up to $5 million of its American depositary shares using personal funds.

Stone (STNE) rose fractionally after the Brazil fintech developer said it would invest up to BRL2.5 billion ($471 million) to acquire a 4.99% stake in Brazilan financial services startup Banco Inter, buying more than 43.2 million shares at BRL57.84 apiece as part of a larger stock sale by Banco Inter.

H&R Block (HRB) fell 3.4% after cutting its FY21 revenue forecast to a new range of $3.4 billion to $3.42 billion, compared with its prior $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion outlook and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.47 billion. The company also said it expects between $3.36 to $3.39 in non-GAAP net income this year. The Street is looking for a $3.16 per share adjusted FY21 profit.

