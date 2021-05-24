Financial Sector Update for 05/24/2021: LU, TFC, NTRS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.29%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.86% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Lufax Holding (LU) was up over 1% after saying its board authorized a buyback plan of up to $300 million of the company's American depositary shares over the next six months.

Truist Financial (TFC) unit Truist Insurance Holdings said it agreed to acquire Constellation Affiliated Partners, a New York-based insurance consolidator platform, from RedBird Capital Partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Truist Financial was slightly higher in recent trading.

Northern Trust (NTRS) was inactive after saying it has been selected to provide a range of asset servicing solutions to Coal Pension Trustees Services Limited, an investment company owned by pension schemes representing former workers in the UK's coal industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.