Financial Sector Update for 05/23/2024: TD, KKR, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.2%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares advanced by over 2% after the company reported higher fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

KKR (KKR) and Capital Group have formed a strategic partnership to introduce hybrid public-private investment services across various asset classes to broaden access to alternative investments in investor portfolios, Capital Group said. KKR shares were over 1% higher premarket.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) became the first Wall Street bank to receive a license from Saudi Arabia to set up its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs shares were up 0.4% pre-bell.

