Financial Sector Update for 05/23/2024: MS, COIN, JPM

Financial stocks were declining in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index decreasing 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 3.2% to $68,010, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 4.49%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims fell to 215,000 in the employment survey week ended May 18 from an upwardly revised 223,000 level in the previous week, against expectations for a small decrease to 220,000 in a Bloomberg survey.

The May flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global rose to 50.9 from 50.0 in April, versus the 49.9 anticipated in a Bloomberg survey.

US new-home sales declined to a 634,000 annual rate in April from a downwardly revised 665,000 rate in March, compared with expectations for an increase to a 678,000-rate in a Bloomberg survey.

In corporate news, Morgan Stanley (MS) Chair James Gorman will step down from his post at the end of the year, the company told MT Newswires in an email. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1.8%.

The US Supreme Court ruled against Coinbase (COIN) in a jurisdiction case involving a contract dispute over its promotional Dogecoin sweepstakes. Coinbase shares dropped 3.7%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is looking to buy a private credit company to bolster its asset management business, Bloomberg reported. JPMorgan shares were easing 0.8%.

