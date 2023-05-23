Financial Sector Update for 05/23/2023: NCPL, CFG, BNS, GRCY

Financial stocks were lower in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling almost 2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 1.2% to $27,166, and the yield for 10-year US Treasury was down 2 basis points at 3.698%.

In economic news, President Joe Biden and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met late Monday to continue talks concerning extending the government's debt ceiling. McCarthy reportedly described the talks as "productive" and "professional."

The May flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global fell to 48.5 from 50.2 in April, compared with an expected reading of 50 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

New-home sales accelerated to a 683,000 annual rate in April from a downwardly revised 656,000 in March, above the 665,000 set out in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Netcapital (NCPL) shares plunged almost 32% after saying it entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of 1.1 million shares at $1.55 apiece, for expected gross proceeds of about $1.7 million.

Citizens Financial Group's (CFG) Citizens Bank unit and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in separate statements they have settled allegations related to the bank's handling of customers' credit card disputes and fraud claims. Citizens Financial Group's shares were up 2.7%.

The Federal Reserve's board of governors said that it has terminated its enforcement action with the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) as well as its New York agency. Shares were rising 0.1%.

Greencity Acquisition (GRCY) said that Nasdaq has denied the blank-check company's continued listing on the exchange and will delist its shares. Greencity dropped 0.6%.

