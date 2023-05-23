News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/23/2023: BHB, V, EFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 23, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining by 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.9%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) was advancing nearly 1% after saying it plans to buy back 756,000 shares, or about 5% of its outstanding common stock as of April 30.

Visa (V) said it plans to open a new global technology and product hub in Poland. Visa was marginally lower in premarket activity.

Ellington Financial (EFC) said its shareholders voted on May 16 to increase the authorized number of shares to 200 million from 100 million. Ellington Financial was declining 0.6%.

