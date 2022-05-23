Financial Sector Update for 05/23/2022: TBK,JPM,EVOP,BKKT

Financial stocks steadied near their intraday highs during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.7% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead by 3.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.0%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.2% to $29,333, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 7.2 basis points to 2.859%.

In company news, Triumph Bancorp (TBK) gained 6.4% on Monday after the bank holding company approved up to $75 million in additional stock buybacks over the next year after recently completing its previous $50 million authorization.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) jumped 6.3% after Monday raising its forecast for FY22 net interest income, excluding markets, by 12% over its prior guidance to over $56 billion, citing expectations for the Federal Reserve increasing short-term interest rates to 3% by the end of 2022, coupled with high single-digit loan growth and "modest" securities deployment.

EVO Payments (EVOP) climbed 5.4% after the payments processor Monday announced its purchase of privately held North49 Business Solutions, which provides accounts receivables and business automation tools. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) declined 5.9% after Chief Financial Officer Andrew LaBenne resigned, effective Monday, although he will work with the digital assets company as a consultant through June 17. The company has named Chief Accounting Officer Karen Alexander as interim CFO and interim principal financial officer.

