Financial Sector Update for 05/23/2022: JPM,EVOP,BKKT

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 3.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.0%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.2% to $30,252, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.8 basis points to 2.855%.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) jumped 7.2% after Monday raising its forecast for FY22 net interest income, excluding markets, by 12% over its prior guidance, now projecting over $56 billion in non-markets interest income this year, citing expectations for the Federal Reserve increasing short-term interest rates to 3% by the end of 2022 coupled with high single-digit loan growth and "modest" securities deployment.

EVO Payments (EVOP) was extending its Monday advance, climbing 6.7% in recent trading, after the payments processor Monday announced its purchase of privately held North49 Business Solutions, which provides accounts receivables and business automation tools. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) declined 5.9% after said Andrew LaBenne resigned, effective Monday, although he will work with the digital assets company as a consultant through June 17. Chief accounting officer Karen Alexander will succeed LaBenne on an interim basis during the search for a permanent CFO

