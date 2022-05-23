Financial Sector Update for 05/23/2022: JPM, BAC, OCN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 4%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares were up nearly 2% after it raised its full-year 2022 outlook for net interest income, excluding markets, to reach more than $56 billion from original projections in January of roughly $50 billion.

Bank of America (BAC) was almost 2% higher after saying it will raise its US minimum hourly wage to $22 as of the end of June, and plans to increase it to $25 by 2025.

Ocwen Financial's (OCN) board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $50 million of the company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock. Ocwen Financial shares were recently climbing past 2%.

