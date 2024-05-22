Financial Sector Update for 05/22/2024: ARES, CG, ICE, XP

Financial stocks were declining in Wednesday afternoon trading, with both the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) decreasing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling around 2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was decreasing 0.01% to $69,730, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slightly higher at 4.42%.

In economic news, the pace of US existing home sales fell 1.9% to a 4.14 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in April from 4.22 million in March, compared with expectations for an increase to a 4.23 million rate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:50 am ET, data from the National Association of Realtors released Wednesday showed.

The Federal Reserve will post minutes of its May policy session at 2 pm ET, which investors will parse for clues on rate moves by the central bank.

In corporate news, Ares Management (ARES) and Carlyle (CG) are among investors the National Football League is looking to pre-approve to own minority stakes in teams, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Ares shares were rising 0.5% and Carlyle was up 0.1%.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) will pay a $10 million penalty to settle charges of delayed reporting of a cyber-intrusion incident by its subsidiaries, including the New York Stock Exchange, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange shares were down 0.1%.

XP (XP) shares sank 13% in recent trading, a day after the company posted Q1 earnings below market expectations.

