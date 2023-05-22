Financial Sector Update for 05/22/2023: UBS, CS, PACW, MFG, GHL

Financial stocks were advancing in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 0.4% to $26,850, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising three basis points to 3.719%.

In economic news, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday he would meet with President Joe Biden on Monday "in person to continue negotiations" related to extending the debt ceiling, according to a message on Twitter.

In company news, a determinations committee established to review UBS' (UBS) government-arranged takeover of Credit Suisse (CS) has ruled that a bankruptcy credit event had not occurred, and therefore there will be no insurance payout. UBS shares rose 0.5% while Credit Suisse was up 0.3%.

Separately, Credit Suisse senior managers are preparing to sue the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority after cancellation of $400 million in bonuses tied to additional tier 1 bonds written down in the takeover of the bank by UBS (UBS), multiple media outlets reported.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) shares were rising past 20% after it sold $2.7 billion in real estate loans to Kennedy-Wilson (KW).

Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) has agreed to buy investment bank Greenhill & Co. (GHL) for $15 per share in cash for an enterprise value of about $550 million. Greenhill shares skyrocketed 116% while Mizuho Financial dropped 1%.

