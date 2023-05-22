Financial Sector Update for 05/22/2023: BX, NWG, CWD

Financial stocks were trending higher premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1%.

In company news, Blackstone (BX) said Sunday it acquired International Gemological Institute, a jewelry certification company, from Fosun unit Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart and Roland Lorie. The company's shares were nearly 0.4% lower in recent Monday premarket activity.

NatWest Group (NWG) was up 0.9% after saying it agreed to repurchase 1.26 billion British pounds ($1.57 billion) worth of ordinary shares from the UK government.

CaliberCos (CWD) was down more than 12% after saying Friday it raised about $4.8 million from its upsized initial public offering of 1.2 million shares at $4 apiece.

