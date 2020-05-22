Financial Sector Update for 05/22/2020: STT,HEBT,PEBK

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.3%.

In company news, State Street (STT) slid more than 4% on Friday after the asset manager said it would close and liquidate two of its exchange traded funds following an ongoing review. Trading of the SPDR S&P Technology Hardware (XTH) and SPDR S&P 500 Buyback (SPYB) ETF will conclude June 1, with proceeds expected to be distributed among shareholders on June 8, the company said.

Hebron Technology (HEBT) climbed 13% after the company said it's buying Chinese financial advisors Nami Holding Co for $25.4 million in cash and stock. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Hebron will pay $7.05 million in cash and issue 1.6 million shares of its Class A common shares.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) was narrowly lower. The bank holding company declared a Q2 dividend of $0.15 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and payable June 15 to shareholders of record on June 3.

