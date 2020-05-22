Financial Sector Update for 05/22/2020: NYMT,STT,HEBT,PEBK

Financial stocks were moderately lower heading into the long holiday weekend, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.8%.

In company news, New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) fell 2% on Friday after the real estate investment trust reported a Q1 net loss of $1.71 per share, reversing a $0.21 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.41 per share GAAP loss.

Hebron Technology (HEBT) climbed more than 20% after the company Friday said it's buying Chinese financial advisors Nami Holding Co for $25.4 million in cash and stock. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Hebron will pay $7.05 million in cash and issue 1.6 million shares of its Class A common shares.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) was almost 4% higher after the bank holding company declared a Q2 dividend of $0.15 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and payable June 15 to shareholders of record on June 3.

State Street (STT) slid nearly 5% on Friday after the asset manager said it would close and liquidate two of its exchange traded funds following an ongoing review. Trading of the SPDR S&P Technology Hardware (XTH) and SPDR S&P 500 Buyback (SPYB) ETF will conclude June 1, with proceeds expected to be distributed among shareholders on June 8, the company said.

