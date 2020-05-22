Financial Sector Update for 05/22/2020: NYMT, PLUS, KKR, XLR, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading higher before markets open on Friday. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were both trading fractionally higher, while the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLR) was up 0.1%.

Stocks moving on news include ePlus (PLUS), which gained more than 6% after reporting fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.24, up from $1.03 a year earlier. Net sales also grew 12.6% from a year earlier to $366.5 million.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), which retreated around 4% after reporting Q1 net loss of $1.71 per share, compared with net income of $0.21 per share a year earlier.

Meanwhile, KKR & Co. L.P (KKR) was flat after it has agreed to invest 113.67 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) into Jio Platforms, an Indian digital services company. The investment will bring KKR's equity stake in Jio Platforms to 2.32% on a fully diluted basis, and values the company at approximately $65 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.