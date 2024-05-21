Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2024: NDAQ, CBOE, FMAO, GL, JPM

Financial stocks advanced in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 2.2% to $69,838, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 2 basis points to 4.41%.

In economic news, non-manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region moderated at the firm level in May as orders fell back into negative territory, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said. The Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey's headline gauge for business activity fell to 7.3 in May from 18.4 in April at the firm level.

In other news, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chair Martin Gruenberg said he is ready to resign from his post in the wake of an external investigation that found widespread sexual harassment at the agency.

In corporate news, Nasdaq (NDAQ), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and the New York Stock Exchange were asked by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to fine-tune listing applications for ether exchange-traded-funds, Reuters reported. Nasdaq shares rose 0.2%, and Cboe climbed 0.3%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shareholders approved the bank's plan for Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's compensation, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The company's shares gained 2.1%.

Globe Life (GL) shares tumbled 3.7% after it said in a regulatory filing Tuesday it has received a preliminary, informal inquiry from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to provide information regarding recent short seller reports.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's (FMAO) F&M Bank said Tuesday that Chair Jack Johnson has retired. Andrew Briggs was named chair for the company and the bank on May 3. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares eased 0.5%.

