Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2024: GL, JPM, HOOD

May 21, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

May 21, 2024

Financial stocks were edging higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 2.4% to $69,717, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 3 basis points to 4.41%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose by 5.5% from a year earlier in the week ended May 18 after a 6.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In other news, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chair Martin Gruenberg said he is ready to resign from his post in the wake of an external investigation that found widespread sexual harassment at the agency.

In corporate news, Globe Life (GL) shares tumbled 4.1% as it said in a regulatory filing Tuesday it has received a preliminary, informal inquiry from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to provide information regarding recent short seller reports.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shareholders approved the bank's plan for Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's compensation, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The company's shares rose 1.1%.

Robinhood (HOOD) said Tuesday it has lowered the interest rates it offers for margin loans to a range of 5.7% to 6.75%, depending on the customer's margin balance. The company's previous interest rate was 12% for margin investing or 8% for Robinhood Gold subscribers. Its shares fell 0.5%.

