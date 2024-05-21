News & Insights

Banking
ARES

Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2024: ARES, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 21, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were steady premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was unchanged recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.1%.

Ares Management (ARES) was up 0.3% after saying it is targeting over $750 billion in assets under management by 2028.

KKR (KKR) was up nearly 3% after saying it has acquired a minority stake in healthcare revenue cycle management firm Infinx Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARES
KKR
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.