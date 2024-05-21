Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2024: ARES, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was unchanged recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.1%.

Ares Management (ARES) was up 0.3% after saying it is targeting over $750 billion in assets under management by 2028.

KKR (KKR) was up nearly 3% after saying it has acquired a minority stake in healthcare revenue cycle management firm Infinx Services.

