Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2021: KKR, LPLA, AFG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing in Friday's pre-bell trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by 0.38% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 1.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1.2%.

Schroders has expressed support for KKR's (KKR) 2 billion pound ($2.84 billion) takeover bid for infrastructure investor John Laing, calling the proposal "a fair deal," Reuters reported. KKR was gaining more than 0.20% in value in recent trading.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) reported total advisory and brokerage assets of about 1.063 trillion in April, a 10.9% increase from $958.3 billion in March and a 48.1% increase from $718 billion a year earlier. LPL Financial was down slightly in recent trading.

American Financial (AFG) was up 0.1% after saying it received approval from the Ohio Department of Insurance to sell its annuity businesses to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company for after-tax proceeds of $3.4 billion.

