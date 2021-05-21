Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2021: CFG,ARES,PNPF,GLPI

Financial stocks were adding to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, still was 0.3% lower although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.1%, overcoming its midday retreat.

In company news, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) gained 1.9% on after the bank holding company disclosed plans to redeem on June 28 all $350 million of its 2.375% senior notes maturing on July 28 at 100% of their face value plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

Ares Management (ARES) rose fractionally, overcoming a narrow early decline, that followed the private equity investor announcing its purchase of Black Creek Group's real estate investment advisory and distribution business in the US. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) was nearly 1% higher after the real estate investment trust declared a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.67 per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) climbed 2.1% after Seaport Global began coverage of the bank holding company with a buy rating and a $103 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.