Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2021: ARES, GLPI, PNFP

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

In company news, Ares Management (ARES) rose 4.9% after the private equity investor late Thursday announced its purchase of Black Creek Group's real estate investment advisory and distribution business in the US, adding two non-traded real estate investment trusts to its portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) climbed 1.7% after Seaport Global began coverage of the bank holding company with a buy rating and a $103 price target.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) was fractionally higher after the real estate investment trust declared a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.67 per share.

