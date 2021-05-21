Banking
ARES

Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2021: ARES, GLPI, PNFP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

In company news, Ares Management (ARES) rose 4.9% after the private equity investor late Thursday announced its purchase of Black Creek Group's real estate investment advisory and distribution business in the US, adding two non-traded real estate investment trusts to its portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) climbed 1.7% after Seaport Global began coverage of the bank holding company with a buy rating and a $103 price target.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) was fractionally higher after the real estate investment trust declared a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.67 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARES GLPI PNFP

Latest Banking Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular