Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2020: KKR,AINV,BAM,BAM-A.TO,OXLC

Financial stocks trimmed a portion of earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.1% despite new data showing sales of previously owned homes dropped 18% during April.

In company news, KKR & Co. (KKR) was narrowly lower Thursday following reports it is in talks to acquire a $1.5 billion stake in Jio Platforms, a technology company controlled by India's Reliance Industries. The stake would value Jio as much as $65 billion, according to the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apollo Investment (AINV) climbed 9% after the business development firm reported net investment income of $0.59 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended March 31, up from $0.47 per share a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Total investment income increased to $71.6 million from $61.4 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $67.4 million analyst mean.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) rose nearly 2% after the asset manager earlier Thursday said it has authorized the repurchase of up to $40 million of its 7.50% Series 2023, 6.75% Series 2024, and 6.25% Series 2027 preferred shares. The preferred stock buyback runs through Sept. 30, the company said.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was ending fractionally higher in late US trade after the Canadian private-equity investor Thursday said the Toronto Stock Exchange was approved its renewed stock buyback program, with plans to repurchase up to 132.8 million of its class A shares, or 10% of public float, over the next year beginning May 25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.