Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2024: SSB, BLK, JPM

Financial stocks were lower in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 2.2% to $68,177, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries gained 1.5 basis points to 4.44%.

In corporate news, SouthState (SSB) agreed to buy Independent Bank (IBTX) for $2 billion in stock to expand into Texas and Colorado. SouthState shares fell 0.3%, and Independent Bank jumped 8.2%.

BlackRock (BLK) activist shareholder Saba Capital on Monday released a presentation detailing its plans to change certain governance issues in 10 closed-end BlackRock funds. BlackRock shares were shedding 0.5%.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) Q2 investment-banking fees are on track to rise in mid-teens percentage year over year, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing the bank's co-chief executive Troy Rohrbaugh. Separately, JPMorgan lifted its net interest income guidance for full-year 2024 to $91 billion from $90 billion ahead of its annual investor day event Monday. Its shares fell 2.9%.

