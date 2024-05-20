News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2024: IBTX, SSB, JPM, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 20, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Financial stocks were steady premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) inactive recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.1%.

SouthState (SSB) said it has agreed to acquire Independent Bank Group (IBTX) in an all-stock deal worth approximately $2 billion. Independent Bank Group was up more than 6% pre-bell.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) lifted its net interest income guidance for 2024 to $91 billion from $90 billion ahead of its annual Investor day Monday. JPMorgan Chase was 0.3% higher premarket.

KKR (KKR) was up 0.2% after saying it has provided a $300 million corporate financing facility to Origis Energy, a renewable energy and decarbonization solution platform.

