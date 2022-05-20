Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2022: TRNO,ALL,BBAR

Financial stocks were declining during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.5%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.2% to $28,933, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.5 basis points to 2.790%.

In company news, Terreno Realty (TRNO) was 1% lower after the real estate investment trust Friday announced its $11.9 million purchase of a 2.4-acre industrial property in Newark, New Jersey. The parcel is 100% leased on a short-term basis to a single tenant, the company said.

Allstate (ALL) shares shed 3.7% after an Argus downgrade Friday of the insurance company to hold from buy.

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) dropped 4.3%, giving back a small morning gain, after overnight reporting Q1 net income of 6.83 Argentine pesos ($0.06) per share, down from a 7.62-peso profit during the same quarter in 2021. Analyst estimates were not available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.