Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2022: EQH,TRNO,ALL,BBAR

Financial stocks added to their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping less than 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 1.0%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.3% to $29,035, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.8 basis points to 2.787%.

In company news, Equitable Holdings (EQH) has turned 0.1% higher this afternoon, giving back most of its nearly 3% morning advance that followed the investment products company late Thursday increasing its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.20 a share.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) was nearly 1% higher after the real estate investment trust Friday announced its $11.9 million purchase of a 2.4-acre industrial property in Newark, New Jersey. The parcel is 100% leased on a short-term basis to a single tenant, the company said.

Allstate (ALL) shares shed 2.4% after an Argus downgrade Friday of the insurance company to hold from buy.

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) dropped 2.6%, giving back a small morning gain, after overnight reporting Q1 net income of 6.83 Argentine pesos ($0.06) per share, down from a 7.62-peso profit during the same quarter in 2021. Analyst estimates were not available.

