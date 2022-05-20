Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2022: BBAR, BX, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.85%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was down by more than 2%.

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) reported Q1 earnings late Thursday of 6.83 Argentine pesos ($0.06) per share, down from 7.62 pesos ($0.06) a year earlier. Banco BBVA Argentina shares were more than 4% higher recently.

Crown Resorts said its shareholders have approved the proposed purchase of Crown by SS Silver II Pty Ltd., an entity owned by funds managed or advised by Blackstone (BX) and its affiliates. Blackstone shares were recently up more than 1%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) and Air France-KLM have entered into exclusive discussions about a potential capital injection of 500 million euros ($529.5 million), the airline company said. Apollo Global Management was climbing past 1% recently.

