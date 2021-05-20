Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2021: STRS, CM, CM.TO, QIWI, CB

Financial stocks added to their narrow midday advance, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% this afternoon and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was also ahead 0.6% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

In company news, Stratus Properties (STRS) gained 3.5% after the property manager's plans to convert into a real estate investment trust received a thumb's up from proxy advisors Institutional Shareholder Services.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was 0.9% higher after Scotiabank raised its price target for the financial services company by CA$12 to CA$156 a share and reiterated its outperform rating.

QIWI (QIWI) was hanging on to a small gain after the Russian payments processor reported a non-GAAP Q1 net income of RUB33 ($0.45) per share, improving on its RUB28.12 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year.

Chubb (CB) also returned to positive ground, reversing a small midday slide, after the insurer increased its quarterly dividend by 2.6% over its most recent distribution to $0.80 per share.

