Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2021: CM,CM.TO,QIWI,CB

Financial stocks were narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.7%.

In company news, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was nearly 1% higher after Scotiabank raised its price target for the financial services company by CA$12 to CA$156 a share and reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

QIWI (QIWI) was hanging on to a small Thursday gain after the Russian payments processor reported a non-GAAP Q1 net income of RUB33.00 ($0.45) per share, improving on its RUB28.12 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year.

Chubb (CB) has turned fractionally lower, reversing a small gain earlier Thursday after the insurance increased its quarterly dividend by 2.6% over its most recent distribution to investors to $0.80 per share.

