Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2021: AFG, QIWI, RJF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were inactive premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently unchanged. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.27% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

American Financial Group (AFG) was climbing past 2% after saying it intends to pay a special, one-time cash dividend of $12 to $14 per share soon after the closing of the sale of its annuity business to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance.

QIWI (QIWI) reported an adjusted net profit of RUB33 ($0.45) per share in Q1 compared with RUB28.12 per share in the previous year. QIWI was slightly declining in recent trading.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) reported client assets under administration of $1.13 trillion in April, up 4% from $1.09 trillion in March and up 36% from $827.7 billion in April last year. Raymond James Financial was marginally higher recently.

