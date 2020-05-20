Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2020: NTRS, MCO, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial firms were gaining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up more than 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 4%.

Northern Trust (NTRS) was unchanged after saying it will terminate and liquidate its Institutional Prime Obligations Portfolio after "consideration of a number of factors."

Moody's (MCO) was flat after saying Danish pension fund Laegernes has selected Moody's Analytics Scenario Generator software for solvency liability valuation, stress testing and scenario analysis.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is proposing a new set of rules that would include minimum fundraising requirements from companies in certain countries and stricter auditor requirements, Bloomberg News reported, citing a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Nasdaq was up more than 1% in recent trading.

