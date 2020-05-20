Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2020: CNDT,NRZ,PRSI,CB

Financial stocks largely held on to their earlier gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.4%.

In company news, Conduent (CNDT) was ahead 3.5% in late Wednesday trade after saying it has expanded its e-commerce payment processing capability to allow food-stamp recipients to make authorized purchases online using their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cards. Eighteen states plus the District of Columbia currently already allow SNAP beneficiaries to buy food online and the US Department of Agriculture has authorized another 13 states to begin online purchases because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) climbed 9.5% after the real estate investment trust Wednesday said it secured a $600 million private senior secured loan led by Canyon Partners and Fortress Investment. Including the new loan, New Residential said it will have about $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) was 6.7% higher on Wednesday after JMP Securities increased its price target for the mortgage banker's shares by $15 to $40 each and reiterated its market outperform rating for the company's stock.

Chubb (CB) rose 2.3% after the insurance company Wednesday said shareholders have approved a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.78 per share, payable July 10 to shareholders of record on June 19.

