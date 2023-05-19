Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2023: PACW, WAL, CMA, VLY, MS, LAZ

Financial stocks were falling late Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 0.1% to $26,854, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 4 basis points to 3.692%.

In economic news, talks over lifting the US debt limit reportedly came to a halt on Capitol Hill. Republican negotiators blamed the White House for holding up the talks, CNBC reported.

Separately, state-level data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the unemployment rate fell in 14 states in April, rose in 10 and held steady elsewhere.

In company news, PacWest (PACW) and other US regional banks fell after CNN reported Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told executives of large banks that additional mergers may be necessary to deal with the recent crisis. PacWest was down 2.4% while Western Alliance (WAL), Comerica (CMA) and Valley National (VLY) fell 2.7%, 1.7% and 5.6%, respectively.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Chief Executive James Gorman told shareholders that he plans to step down within the next 12 months and that the board has identified three potential candidates as his successor. Morgan Stanley shares were down 2.4%.

Lazard (LAZ) Chief Executive Ken Jacobs is expected to leave his post and be succeeded by Peter Orszag, the current head of the financial advisory unit. Lazard shares were dropping 1.5%.

