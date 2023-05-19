Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2023: MS, LAZ, WAL, PACW, SBNY

Financial stocks were falling in afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 1.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.1% lower.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 0.3% to $26,886, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2 basis points to 3.667%.

In economic news, talks over lifting the US debt limit reportedly came to a halt on Capitol Hill. Republican negotiators blamed the White House for holding up the talks, CNBC reported.

Separately, state-level data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the unemployment rate fell in 14 states in April, rose in 10 and held steady elsewhere.

In company news, Morgan Stanley (MS) Chief Executive James Gorman told shareholders that he plans to step down within the next 12 months and that the board has identified three potential candidates as his successor. Morgan Stanley shares were down 2.5%.

Lazard (LAZ) Chief Executive Ken Jacobs is expected to leave his post and be succeeded by Peter Orszag, the current head of the financial advisory unit. Lazard shares were dropping 1.3%.

Remarks from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning of the possible need for more banking mergers revived concerns about the financial sector. The defensive tone was magnified by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about reaching inflation targets, which dimmed prospects for a June pause in interest-rate increases. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) shares were declining 4.4%, Western Alliance (WAL) was down 3.6% and Signature Bank (SBNY) was slumping 11%.

