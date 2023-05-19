News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2023: LAZ, RDN, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 19, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

Lazard (LAZ) Chief Executive Ken Jacobs is expected to leave his post and be succeeded by Peter Orszag, the current head of the financial advisory unit, multiple media outlets reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Lazard was recently up more than 2%.

Radian Group (RDN) said it appointed Sumita Pandit as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Radian Group was slipping past 1% recently.

Bank of America (BAC) was advancing 0.4% after saying it will redeem on May 28 all $1.25 billion principal outstanding amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due May 2024.

