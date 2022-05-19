Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2022: UWMC,GL,MA

Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead less than 0.1% after new data showed existing US home sales dropped 2.4% last month from March levels, falling to a 5.61 million annualized pace compared with market forecasts for a 1.7% decline as increased mortgage rates, rising prices and limited supply weighed on sales.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.7% to $30,170, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.8 basis points to 2.828%.

In company news, UWM Holdings (UWMC) fell 3.6% following a Piper Sandler downgrade of the mortgage lender to underweight from neutral previously coupled with a $2 reduction in its price target for the company's stock to $3 a share.

Globe Life (GL) was slipping 2.8% and the life and supplemental health insurance carrier Thursday saying it priced the $400 million sale of its 4.80% senior notes maturing in June 2032 at 99.672% of their face value. Net proceeds will be used to repay all $300 million of its 3.80% senior notes coming due Sept. 15 and the remaining funds used for general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.

Mastercard (MA) was sinking 0.7% on Thursday, with the credit card issuer and privately held fintech OPay late Wednesday announcing a new collaboration allowing OPay eWallet customers to buy products and services using Mastercard's virtual payment technology.

