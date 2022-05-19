Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2022: OVBC,UWMC,GL,MA

Financial stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.1% after new data showed existing US home sales dropped 2.4% last month from March levels, falling to a 5.61 million annualized pace.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.6% to $29,995, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.1 basis points to 2.855%.

In company news, Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) added 2.8% after the bank holding company Thursday declared a special dividend of $0.15 per share and saying it was promoting Chief Operating Officer Larry Miller to be its new CEO.

Mastercard (MA) was down 1.1% on Thursday, with the credit card issuer and privately held fintech OPay late Wednesday announcing a new collaboration allowing OPay eWallet customers to buy products and services using Mastercard's virtual payment technology.

Globe Life (GL) was slipping 2.2% after the life and supplemental health insurance carrier Thursday said it priced the $400 million sale of its 4.80% senior notes maturing in June 2032 at 99.672% of their face value. Net proceeds will be used to repay all $300 million of its 3.80% senior notes coming due Sept. 15 and the remaining funds used for general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.

UWM Holdings (UWMC) fell 2% following a Piper Sandler downgrade of the mortgage lender to underweight from neutral previously coupled with a $2 reduction in its price target for the company's stock to $3 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.