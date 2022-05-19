Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2022: CURO, MA, EFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 3%.

CURO Group Holdings (CURO) was over 1% higher after saying it agreed to sell its legacy US direct lending business to consumer financial services company Community Choice Financial for $345 million.

Mastercard (MA) and fintech firm OPay said they entered into a collaboration to link Mastercard's virtual payment product to the OPay eWallet. Mastercard was recently down less than 1%.

Ellington Financial (EFC) reported an estimated book value of $17.10 per common share as of April 30, compared with $17.74 per share in March. Ellington Financial was marginally advancing recently.

